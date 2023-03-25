Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Police: 2 dead, 9 missing in Penn chocolate factory blast

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday evening killed two people and left several others missing as investigators begin to determine a cause.

West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed there were two fatalities, nine people missing and several others injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading.

The explosion at 4:57 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke into the air and resulted in the destruction of a building at the facility and damage to a neighboring building. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Holden said during a press conference.

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. (WPVI)

There was no further danger, but Holden directed residents to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital Friday evening.

Two were admitted in fair condition and five were being treated and would be released, she said in an email to The Associated Press. She said one patient was transferred to another facility, but provided no other details.

Berks County fire crews remained on the scene Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed

Latest News

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Aerials show damage at Pennsylvania factory explosion
Houston forward Reggie Chaney leaves the court after their loss against Miami in a Sweet 16...
Crazy Eight: No top seeds among last 8 in March Madness
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) shoots against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14)...
San Diego State ousts top seed Alabama from March Madness
Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were...
Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead