Mississippi Senate discusses firefighter incentive bill

Mississippi to discuss new incentive bill
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Members of the Mississippi Senate are discussing a bill that would provide financial incentives for volunteer firefighters.

This bill, named the House bill 5-21, would establish a length of service award program as a financial incentive for anyone who is volunteering with the Mississippi Fire Department.

Lawmakers say that the incentive would work on an points system. It would reward participation in duties like the training courses and the drills.

These points would be able to be exchanged for annual $500 incentive payments.

For example, after 20 years of service, firefighters would get a lump sum of $10,000 dollars.

