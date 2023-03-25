MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released an update on sheltering and feeding operations across the counties impacted by the overnight storms.

MEMA stated early Saturday morning that 23 people were killed and dozens are injured by the storm that devastated over four Mississippi counties, including Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe County.

Four people have been reported missing as well.

Hospitals were also impacted by the the storm.

MEMA says that patients from Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital were transferred to other hospitals and nursing facilities.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center sent pediatric transport to Yazoo City to assist with three pediatric injuries. Covington County EMS sent ambulances to Rolling Fork. Pafford Ambulance Service is providing a mobile hospital and support staff at the Mississippi National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork.

The agency said in a release that the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork (19719 US-61, Rolling Fork, MS) is opening to assist in sheltering operations.

Humphreys County is using its multipurpose building for shelter and the American Red Cross will set up a shelter at the Greenville Multipurpose Center. The Red Cross is also providing meals, offering 1,000 meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for those in need.

Multiple task form teams and the Mississippi State Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are working in these areas.

A FEMA Team is also on the way to assist the state.

