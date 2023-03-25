MEMA deploying search and rescue units to Rolling Fork area following tornado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency officials are deploying search and rescue units to Rolling Fork area Friday night after a tornado devastated the area.

“We do have state search and rescue assets deploying. They’re asking for a full task force to go,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director of Communications Malary White.

“They’re going up there to assess the situation and assist in any way possible where they can.”

State Response Update as of 9:40pm (3.24):

-Search and Rescue assets are deploying to Sharkey and Humphreys Co

-Health assets assessing local hospital in Sharkey

- Human services assessing the needs of those affected

- Damage assessments to begin in the morning — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2023

White said the primary role will be assisting local emergency responders in locating and helping victims.

Health officials also will be going to the city to assess damage to a hospital there.

“We’re making sure people are alive and accounted for. We’re not really focused on counting the number of houses damaged, but that people are accounted for,” she said. “That’s their main priority - life safety.”

White said MEMA had trouble getting in contact with officials on the ground and had already deployed some resources prior to speaking to WLBT.

She said the agency also had alerted FEMA to the storm damage, and said the federal agency is monitoring the situation.

“At this time, we don’t have reports of injuries or fatalities,” she said. “When it’s daylight, we’re going to have a real look at how extensive the damage was.”

