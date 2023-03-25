Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people have lost their lives following the state-wide tornadoes Friday night.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 25 people have died over four counties, with “dozens” injured along with four missing people have been confirmed by the agency as of 6:20 a.m.

The fatalities are reported in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties.

MEMA says there are multiple local and state search and rescue teams currently working at this time.

Assets are on the ground to assist those impacted.

MEMA has also stated that they are currently having a meeting, with information regarding sheltering and feeding operations “coming soon.”

“The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God’s hand to be over all who lost family and friends,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet.

