Jackson State football finishes first week of spring practice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State football program concluded their first week of spring practice under first-year head coach T.C. Taylor and his inaugural staff.

On the first day of the camp, Coach Taylor said the defensive line impressed him the most.

After four days of practice this week, he says the tempo of the team on both sides of the ball is up to speed in the opening week.

“Both sides of the ball are playing very, very fast, and that’s what matters to me right now,” Coach Taylor said. “Guys are picking up the system well. We have to continue to polish up the execution.”

There are no indicators on who is in the lead in the three-horse race for the open starting quarterback role after one week of practice between Phillip Short, Jason Brown, and Zy McDonald; and the battle will likely last throughout the entirety of spring camp and possibly through fall practice.

The biggest question that needs answering aside from the QB1 spot is the replacing almost the entire secondary.

Coach Taylor said that newcomers Esaias Guthrie and University of Louisiana-Monroe transfer defensive back Keydrain Calligan have impressed so far - along with returners Jalin Hughes and Ke’Vric Wiggins Jr. - when he addressed the media Monday.

JSU will have 10 more days of spring practice before kicking off their annual Blue and White game.

The scrimmage will begin Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

