Gov. Reeves requests expedited Major Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by deadly tornadoes

Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park...
Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings, Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested an expedited Major Disaster Declaration for four counties after deadly tornadoes swept through the state on March 24.

“The scale of the damage and loss is evident everywhere affected today,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “From homes, to businesses, and even entire communities. Respond, recover, rebuild together. That is the mission.”

Here are the counties the state is requesting individual assistance and debris removal for:
  • Carroll
  • Humphreys
  • Monroe
  • Sharkey

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 25 people have died over four counties, with “dozens” injured.

