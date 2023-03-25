Gov. Reeves requests expedited Major Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by deadly tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested an expedited Major Disaster Declaration for four counties after deadly tornadoes swept through the state on March 24.

“The scale of the damage and loss is evident everywhere affected today,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “From homes, to businesses, and even entire communities. Respond, recover, rebuild together. That is the mission.”

Here are the counties the state is requesting individual assistance and debris removal for:

Carroll

Humphreys

Monroe

Sharkey

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 25 people have died over four counties, with “dozens” injured.

