Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: severe risk diminishing overnight; brighter weather expected for Saturday

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our local risk for severe weather is now diminishing for central and southwest Mississippi. Some showers and a few thunderstorms are possible into the early morning hours but should stay below severe limits.

Besides a stray shower early in the morning, our weather will shape up to be much quieter on Saturday for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80 tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Opportunities for rain and thunderstorms will quickly return by Sunday from another frontal system. A few strong or gusty storms will also be possible, mainly later in the day. 

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are possible into early next week as this front hangs nearby. This front will knock back just a tad to the lower 70s by the middle of next week, which is a bit closer to normal for this time of year. Conditions could turn more unsettled by the end of the work week as rain chances return.

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: