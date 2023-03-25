First Alert Forecast: Quiet today after Friday’s severe storms. Tracking sunny skies today with Highs reaching into the low 80s. Sunday brings us another chance for storms!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at the weekend!

WEEKEND PLANNER: The front has pushed out towards the East, and we are remaining partly sunny and cloudy this morning. Sunshine will return for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday. We’ll stay quiet overnight with lows in the 50s. A warm front will drift northward through late Sunday, kicking off another chance for scattered downpours. A few storms could be strong by Sunday late afternoon and night into Monday, with a risk for strong winds and hail, generally near and south of I-20. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 70s to near 80.

Quiet and sunny for our Saturday, but we are tracking another chance for strong storms on Sunday. We are under a Slight Risk for half of our viewing area!

Here’s a look ahead!

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will waver over the region Monday into Tuesday, kicking up another round of scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain will exit by Tuesday afternoon as highs go from the middle 70s Monday to the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll rebound to nearly 80 by Thursday ahead of another storm system due in to round out March.

