Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: Quiet today after Friday’s severe storms. Tracking sunny skies today with Highs reaching into the low 80s. Sunday brings us another chance for storms!

Tracking much nicer weather on this Saturday, but we are also watching strong storms to be...
Tracking much nicer weather on this Saturday, but we are also watching strong storms to be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at the weekend!

WEEKEND PLANNER: The front has pushed out towards the East, and we are remaining partly sunny and cloudy this morning. Sunshine will return for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday. We’ll stay quiet overnight with lows in the 50s. A warm front will drift northward through late Sunday, kicking off another chance for scattered downpours. A few storms could be strong by Sunday late afternoon and night into Monday, with a risk for strong winds and hail, generally near and south of I-20. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 70s to near 80.

Quiet and sunny for our Saturday, but we are tracking another chance for strong storms on Sunday. We are under a Slight Risk for half of our viewing area!

Here’s a look ahead!

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will waver over the region Monday into Tuesday, kicking up another round of scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain will exit by Tuesday afternoon as highs go from the middle 70s Monday to the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll rebound to nearly 80 by Thursday ahead of another storm system due in to round out March.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Quiet and sunny for our Saturday, but we are tracking another chance for strong storms on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Charles Clincy, 47
Man arrested in latest Jackson drug bust

Latest News

MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
Quiet and sunny for our Saturday, but we are tracking another chance for strong storms on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: severe risk diminishing overnight; brighter weather expected for Saturday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: spring warmth to spring storms late Friday; severe weather threat increasing