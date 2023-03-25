Exclusive: Student suspect in JSU rape investigation claims library incident was consensual, documents say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after an alleged rape on the Jackson State University campus, the prime suspect claimed to investigators the sexual assault was consensual and blamed the victim, claiming she led him on, according to documents obtained by 3 On Your Side.

The claims from 21-year-old Temiloluwa Adesola come as part of a five-page statement he gave to investigators shortly after turning himself in, obtained by WLBT through a public records request.

The victim, identified as a freshman student in the campus police department’s incident report, told officers she repeatedly tried to leave but Adesola -- who she said gave a fake name -- held her back and restrained her.

The incident took place in a public -- but secluded -- area on the fourth floor of the H.T. Sampson Library on March 4, where Adesola claimed he had been since early that morning to study for upcoming exams.

The victim would encounter Adesola several hours after he arrived; in her statement, she said he tried to force her to engage in more than one sexual act.

Investigators also said Adesola bit the victim’s breast during the alleged assault.

3 On Your Side got this information after requesting incident and arrest reports shortly after Adesola’s arrest.

The university released documents -- with redactions -- as well as full, unredacted statements from the victim and Adesola.

Detention officials released Adesola earlier this week after he made bail -- which Hinds County Judge Johnnie McDaniels set at $75,000.

Court records indicate Adesola cannot leave the state without the court’s permission and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or JSU.

Adesola has now been bound over to await the actions of a Hinds County grand jury, meaning the case has been turned over to the county district attorney.

The case is not believed to be related to the March arrest of Xavier Antwon Yarbough, another JSU student who still remains behind bars after being charged with raping two students at an off-campus location in February.

