Mothers of Murdered Sons
Coroner: 2 dead, 1 child in critical condition after severe storms sweep through Humphreys County

(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are dead, and one child is in critical condition after severe storms swept through Silver City, Mississippi.

Humphreys County Coroner Samuel Irving says several other people are injured and being treated.

There have been multiple reports of people being trapped in the town as rescue efforts continue.

