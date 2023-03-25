Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Body found in Big Black River during search for Ebony Owens

It has not been confirmed if the body belongs to Ebony Owens
(WTOK)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified body has been located in the Big Black River, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Multiple agencies have been searching for Ebony Owens for more than a week after discovering she was allegedly killed by her husband, Michael Owens, on March 15.

The sheriff says the coroner has been notified, and resources have been requested to the scene to assist with recovery.

Investigators believe Owens’ husband dumped her body in the Big Black River after allegedly killing her.

Owens has been charged with murder, arson, and sexual battery of a minor.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning

Latest News

Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park...
Gov. Reeves requests expedited Major Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by deadly tornadoes
Jordan Cummins, 27
Suspect wanted in connection with 2 downtown Jackson deaths in custody
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden releases statement addressing the devastating storm deaths in Miss.
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency after deadly storms killed 23 Mississippians
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency following deadly storms