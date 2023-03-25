Body found in Big Black River during search for Ebony Owens

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified body has been located in the Big Black River, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Multiple agencies have been searching for Ebony Owens for more than a week after discovering she was allegedly killed by her husband, Michael Owens, on March 15.

The sheriff says the coroner has been notified, and resources have been requested to the scene to assist with recovery.

Investigators believe Owens’ husband dumped her body in the Big Black River after allegedly killing her.

Owens has been charged with murder, arson, and sexual battery of a minor.

