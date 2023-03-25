Authorities: Thursday night shooting in Laurel over basketball wager

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man shot Thursday night near the City of Laurel’s Cameron Center is expected to recover from his two wounds.

Laurel Police Department Capt. Michael Reaves said the shooting “was over some type of bet concerning a basketball game, where some individuals exchanged gunfire or shot at the suspect,.

“Suspect was struck in the abdomen and currently we’re looking for two individuals involved in the shooting.”

