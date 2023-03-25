JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florence man is wanted in connection with a death that occurred in downtown Jackson Saturday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the incident happened on Jefferson Street in front of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

WLBT crews saw a body at the scene.

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with downtown Jackson death (WLBT)

DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed a man is wanted in connection with this incident. His name is Jordan Kyle Cummins, 27.

Cummins was last seen driving a 2008 Gold Chevrolet Malibu with the tag RAX 5933.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Cummins, you are asked to call Capitol Police at 601-359-3125 or 911 immediately. Cummins is believed to be armed and dangerous.

This incident occurred as downtown Jackson was full of people attending the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade.

