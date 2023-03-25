Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
2 men arrested for hit-and-run that killed missing McComb man

(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County deputies arrested two men involved with killing a man in a hit-and-run.

The sheriff’s office says Harry James Botley, 41, of McComb, was charged with tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $5,000.

Terry Fitzgerald Jackson, 43, of McComb, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. His bond has not been set at this time.

On March 23, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying a vehicle struck 49-year-old Ota Lampton while he was walking east on Old Highway 24 on March 15 at 8:45 p.m.

On March 20, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Lampton. However, that Silver Alert was canceled after he was found dead.

