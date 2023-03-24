Thursday night shooting in Laurel sends man to hospital

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Laurel Thursday night, according to the City of Laurel Police Department

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says a man was shot twice and had been taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown, Cox said.

Cox said the shooting happened in the vicinity of the Cameron Center around 9 p.m., but he emphasized the incident did not happen inside the facility.

Police said believe they have identified a person of interest, though the ongoing investigation remains in the early stages and it was unclear what led up to the incident.

The story will be updated when more details become available.

