Mothers of Murdered Sons
Thursday night shooting in Laurel sends man to hospital

Shooting in Laurel Thursday night brought a heavy police response.
Shooting in Laurel Thursday night brought a heavy police response.(Kyra Lampley, WDAM)
By Michael Clark
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Laurel Thursday night, according to the City of Laurel Police Department

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says a man was shot twice and had been taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown, Cox said.

Cox said the shooting happened in the vicinity of the Cameron Center around 9 p.m., but he emphasized the incident did not happen inside the facility.

Police said believe they have identified a person of interest, though the ongoing investigation remains in the early stages and it was unclear what led up to the incident.

The story will be updated when more details become available.

