Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Sheriff seeks public help to find missing Perry County man

William Dan Watkins was last seen at his home on Burch Drive in Runnelstown on Tuesday, March...
William Dan Watkins was last seen at his home on Burch Drive in Runnelstown on Tuesday, March 21, around 7 p.m. He reportedly told his mother that he was going to Hattiesburg for a few hours but never returned home.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man has been missing for several days, and law enforcement needs your help.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old William Dan Watkins was last seen at his home on Burch Drive in Runnelstown on Tuesday, March 21, around 7 p.m. Watkins reportedly told his mother that he was going to Hattiesburg for a few hours, but he never returned home.

Watkins is a white male around 6 ft. 2 in. and 220 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black or dark blue shorts.

This photo was taken the same night William Watkins went missing.
This photo was taken the same night William Watkins went missing.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

When he left the house on Burch Drive, he was driving a 2011 silver Toyota Avalon and reportedly going to somewhere in the Hattiesburg area.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they should contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or through the FCSO Facebook page “Contact” button.

To remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867) or at http://www.p3tips.com/549.

Tips could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse

Latest News

Old Canton Road flyover bridge closed until 1 p.m. Friday for inspection
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: spring warmth to spring storms late Friday; severe weather threat increasing
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong, severe storms possible late Friday, early Saturday
The group says the state has the money and it is time to make sure students get the quality...
MAE and supporters say state lawmakers have historic opportunity to fully fund education