Sheriff seeks public help to find missing Perry County man

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man has been missing for several days, and law enforcement needs your help.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old William Dan Watkins was last seen at his home on Burch Drive in Runnelstown on Tuesday, March 21, around 7 p.m. Watkins reportedly told his mother that he was going to Hattiesburg for a few hours, but he never returned home.

Watkins is a white male around 6 ft. 2 in. and 220 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black or dark blue shorts.

This photo was taken the same night William Watkins went missing. (Perry County Sheriff's Office)

When he left the house on Burch Drive, he was driving a 2011 silver Toyota Avalon and reportedly going to somewhere in the Hattiesburg area.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they should contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or through the FCSO Facebook page “Contact” button.

To remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867) or at http://www.p3tips.com/549.

Tips could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

