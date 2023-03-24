Old Canton Road flyover bridge closed until 1 p.m. Friday for inspection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Old Canton Road flyover bridge will be closed until 1 p.m. this afternoon for inspections, according to the Mississippi State Department of Transportation.

The southbound bridge runs from Old Canton Road to Meadowbrook Road in North Jackson.

Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.