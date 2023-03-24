Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Old Canton Road flyover bridge closed until 1 p.m. Friday for inspection

(WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Old Canton Road flyover bridge will be closed until 1 p.m. this afternoon for inspections, according to the Mississippi State Department of Transportation.

The southbound bridge runs from Old Canton Road to Meadowbrook Road in North Jackson.

Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route.

