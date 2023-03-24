North Mississippi couple behind bars in connection with infant’s death

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A North Mississippi couple is behind bars after they were arrested in connection with the death of their infant child, WTVA reports.

The couple, James Settlemires, 22, and Brittany Williams, 21, were arrested by Corinth Police and are facing child abuse and drug possession charges.

Police told WTVA officers responded to an apartment on Proper Street Thursday morning where they found a 2-month-old unresponsive.

The baby was later taken to a Corinth hospital and pronounced dead.

Two other children were also found inside the home.

A search by detectives also turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

