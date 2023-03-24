Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau arrested 3 men in connection to a theft ring in Tate and Panola counties.

Gary “Bubba” Louis Mills, Jr., Melville Dewitt Curtis III, and Kyle Joseph Siebenmorgen are facing multiple charges.

Mills is charged with receiving stolen property in Tate and Panola counties, felony possession of methamphetamine in Tate County, and violation of the Mississippi Chop Shop Law.

Curtis is charged with receiving stolen property in Tate and Panola counties.

Siebenmorgen is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine in Panola County and has a felony warrant from Arkansas.

Curtis has a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) hold on him and will therefore remain in jail.

MALTB and other authorities seized farm equipment and vehicles with an estimated value of $500,000:

Two combine headers with trailers

Kubota cab and air 4x4 tractor

Caterpillar excavator 2023

Land Pride batwing bush hog

Commercial fertilizer spreader

Koufman pintle hitch trailer disk

Spray tank with booms

Lincoln welder

Fuel tanks

Cultivator

3500 GMC Duramax Denali truck 2022

Ford F250 crew cab truck

Ford flatbed truck 1996

Four-door Can-Am Maverick

“Our agents have worked diligently and tirelessly in collaboration with the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Hernando Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau to identify suspects and recover stolen items in this theft ring. Furthermore, this case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for the presentation to the grand jury,” said MALTB Director Dean Barnard.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.