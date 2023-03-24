Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man sentenced for raping woman after cutting power to her home

This booking photo shows Damaige Plascencia.
This booking photo shows Damaige Plascencia.(Weld County DA)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A man was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison this week for raping a woman in Colorado after cutting her power.

In November, 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia was convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary. He was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors had argued for the maximum sentence of 48 years to life, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, police officers in Evans, Colorado, were called to an apartment where a woman said she had been raped, according to the release.

“The victim said she arrived home a few hours prior, and no one was in her home when she arrived,” the DA’s office wrote.

“She then went upstairs and was showering when all of the lights in her apartment went out. The victim said she got out of the shower and went to her bedroom where the defendant grabbed her from behind and dragged her into another bedroom. He then covered her mouth with his hands and blankets and assaulted her.”

Plascencia was charged after DNA connected him to the scene, the DA’s office wrote.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

