Man arrested in latest Jackson drug bust
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested in the latest drug bust in Jackson Thursday night.
According to the Jackson Police Department, the man was apprehended around 6 p.m. Thursday at the 600 block of Briarwood Drive.
Charles Clincy, 47, was arrested with multiple charges, including convicted felon win possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, possession of ecstasy, and possession of methamphetamine all with the intent to distribute with a firearm.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.