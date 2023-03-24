Man arrested in latest Jackson drug bust

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested in the latest drug bust in Jackson Thursday night.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the man was apprehended around 6 p.m. Thursday at the 600 block of Briarwood Drive.

Charles Clincy, 47, was arrested with multiple charges, including convicted felon win possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, possession of ecstasy, and possession of methamphetamine all with the intent to distribute with a firearm.

