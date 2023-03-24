Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Long Beach to become first city in state to install Safe Haven Baby Box following document signing

Long Beach Mayor George Bass finalized the deal on Friday morning.
Long Beach Mayor George Bass finalized the deal on Friday morning.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite a few bumps in the road, Long Beach will now become the first city in the state of Mississippi with a Safe Haven Baby Box after a contract was finalized and signed on Friday morning.

The project, initially spearheaded by nurse Caitlin Kelly, a foster and adoptive mother, was approved by aldermen initially, but an identification clause which could hold the city liable for potential issues prevented Long Beach Mayor George Bass from officially signing off.

“I’ve been on this board for about 10 years now and I’ve never been as passionate about any topic that has come up,” said Ward 6 Alderman Pete McGoey at the contract signing. “[I] look at [Caitlin] as a blessing, and I’m sure these babies will too.”

“As a woman, I much appreciate it in that I think that the education to all women out there — that there is a choice now, there is an option for that child — it is known that no matter what the circumstances may be, there is always a choice,” said Ward 3 Alderman Angie Johnson.

Those looking to make donations for the installation of the box can click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Former Rolling Fork Mayor Fred Miller shared photos of damage from Friday night's tornado.
MEMA deploying search and rescue units to Sharkey, Humphreys counties following tornado

Latest News

MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm
MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
Quiet and sunny for our Saturday, but we are tracking another chance for strong storms on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Coroner: 2 dead, 1 child in critical condition after severe storms sweep through Humphreys County