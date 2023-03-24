Jackson gearing up for 40th year annual Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Thousands of people are expected to flood the streets of downtown Jackson in their green to celebrate the Hal’s St. Paddy’s parade and festivities.

Preparations are underway as organizers get everything together, ensuring you and everyone have a safe and fun time at this big event. Crews were out Friday morning, hitting the streets, setting up barricades and perimeters for the parade route and even porta potties.

Food vendors were also setting up their food trucks for the festivities. All of this is to bring in the big 40th-year celebration of the St. Paddy’s parade.

“I love everybody in Jackson being downtown in the city and having fun, and I think it’s a great moment for Jackson, and I think we need this a lot of the time,” said Mary Sanders Cavicchi, one of the event organizers.

She says security measures will be beefed up to make sure you are safe.

“We have a huge security plan,” said Cavicchi. “Capitol police, JPD, along with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, will be out in large numbers patrolling to keep everyone safe and protected.”

Many of you have asked about the reserved lots around downtown that are taped off with caution tape and names. Organizers say those are privately owned.

“So a lot of that is actually private lots that are along the routes,” said Cavicchi. “The parade itself doesn’t sell any private areas. You may have people who have different parking lots that may allow people to set up. What we tell people is that it is first come, first serve.”

The Jackson State Sonic Boom Marching band will be the parade’s main headliner this year, along with other local high school marching bands.

The parade will kick off tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock. Organizers urge those coming out to the parade to arrive early to get a good park.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.