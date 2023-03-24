Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor

(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Owens, the husband of Ebony Owens and the man charged in her death, is now facing additional charges.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, in addition to being charged in his wife’s murder and with arson, Owens has also been charged with sexual battery of a minor.

Jones says two additional charges of sexual assault of a minor are forthcoming.

After originally being reported missing last Wednesday, it was discovered that Ebony Owens, 36, was allegedly killed by her husband Michael Owens.

Investigators believe Owens, 36, then dumped her body in the Big Black River.

The search for her body has been ongoing for the last eight days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse

Latest News

Judge: Rankin Co. sheriff not exempt in wrongful death lawsuit involving Pelahatchie man
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: spring warmth to spring storms late Friday; severe weather threat increasing
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
9 months after being reported missing, Miss. man’s family not giving up their search
9 months after being reported missing, Miss. man’s family not giving up their search