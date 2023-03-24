Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Owens, the husband of Ebony Owens and the man charged in her death, is now facing additional charges.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, in addition to being charged in his wife’s murder and with arson, Owens has also been charged with sexual battery of a minor.

Jones says two additional charges of sexual assault of a minor are forthcoming.

After originally being reported missing last Wednesday, it was discovered that Ebony Owens, 36, was allegedly killed by her husband Michael Owens.

Investigators believe Owens, 36, then dumped her body in the Big Black River.

The search for her body has been ongoing for the last eight days.

