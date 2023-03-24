Deputies investigating after 2 people shot in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry police and Hinds County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night.

3 On Your Side has learned that two people were shot.

Our crew could see authorities searching for evidence outside homes on Georgetown Circle off Moncure Marble Road in the eastern part of the city.

Crime scene tape was blocking off where officers were investigating.

We don’t know the status of the victims at this time. We have reached out to Terry police for more new information.

