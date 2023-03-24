Belhaven softball star breaks down record-breaking pitching performance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “YOU’RE OUT!” has become a familiar phrase for Belhaven softball’s ace, but not for the reason you may think.

“I’m just trying to throw strikes and keep my team in the game to win.”

Junior pitcher Kennedy Carruth isn’t the player headed back to the dugout, rather, the one sending opposing batters there.

Carruth has racked up numerous accolades as a Belhaven Blazer, including making the NFCA D3 Top 50 Player’s list, conference Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and 2022, and the conference’s Female Player of the Year award.

And these last two games showed us exactly why.

“So, it’s kind of funny. Coach Griffin texted me after the game and was like ‘How are you feeling?’ I said ‘Coach, I don’t feel good. My pitches feel off. This isn’t going to be good. He was like ‘Aww, you’ll be fine,’” Carruth said.

After that very conversation with Belhaven head coach Kevin Griffin, Carruth pitched a record-breaking 18 strikeout performance. Then pitched a no-hitter two days later.

“So, I guess I’ve been trying to break my record for a couple of years now,” the pitcher said. “Last week in Orlando, I got to 14 again for like the third time. At this point, I don’t really care to break it. I just want to keep winning. The 6th inning, he was like ‘Are you ready to go back out or do you want me to pull you?’ And I was said, ‘No coach. I’m going back out.’”

Even though dominating pitching performances like that don’t come every game, Carruth plans to keep on working because she has only one goal this season.

“Get my team further than last year. I feel like last year, we kind of fell short and when we got to the end I was a little burnt out. I feel like I’m trying to keep myself rested. So, when we do make post season, I’ll be fully able to give them my best,” she said.

