Amazon ‘last mile’ processing center coming to North Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson could soon be the final stop for thousands of packages being delivered through Amazon.

The company is transforming the former Comcast customer service center at 5915 I-55 North into a 146,683-square-foot “last mile” facility.

Last mile centers are the final stop for packages prior to them arriving at customers’ doors, according to Davina Mims, Amazon’s public relations manager for a four-state region that includes Mississippi.

“In advance of opening new facilities, we evaluate our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners and drivers,” Mims said. “We found all these key components in Jackson and are thrilled to become [a] new neighbor.”

The facility will be 146,683 square feet, about a fifth of the size of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison County but promises to have a major economic impact in the capital city.

“Sites like [this one] have a small number of full-time positions and will provide approximately 100 part-time positions,” Mims said.

Work is already underway on the project. The company completed the city’s site plan review process last year. Renovations include demolishing part of the Comcast building’s existing loading area, adding a building addition and striping the parking area. The new center is expected to open its doors in May.

