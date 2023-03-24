Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Amazon ‘last mile’ processing center coming to North Jackson

Crews are renovating a former cable provider's customer service center to serve as part of the...
Crews are renovating a former cable provider's customer service center to serve as part of the logistical network for Amazon.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson could soon be the final stop for thousands of packages being delivered through Amazon.

The company is transforming the former Comcast customer service center at 5915 I-55 North into a 146,683-square-foot “last mile” facility.

Last mile centers are the final stop for packages prior to them arriving at customers’ doors, according to Davina Mims, Amazon’s public relations manager for a four-state region that includes Mississippi.

“In advance of opening new facilities, we evaluate our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners and drivers,” Mims said. “We found all these key components in Jackson and are thrilled to become [a] new neighbor.”

The facility will be 146,683 square feet, about a fifth of the size of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison County but promises to have a major economic impact in the capital city.

“Sites like [this one] have a small number of full-time positions and will provide approximately 100 part-time positions,” Mims said.

Work is already underway on the project. The company completed the city’s site plan review process last year. Renovations include demolishing part of the Comcast building’s existing loading area, adding a building addition and striping the parking area. The new center is expected to open its doors in May.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse

Latest News

Torando Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Jackson gearing up for 40th year annual Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Judge: Rankin Co. sheriff not exempt in wrongful death lawsuit involving Pelahatchie man
Crews mobilized Monday to repair a 48-inch water main break at the former Colonial Country Club...
Crews repairing 48-inch main break at former Colonial Club golf course