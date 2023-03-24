ALERT DAY: spring warmth to spring storms late Friday; severe weather threat increasing

ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Rain and storms become prevalent through Friday late afternoon and evening – some of which could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out through the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. Not everyone will see storms late Friday, but where they occur, they could be intense and impactful. We encourage heightened awareness through this time. Prior to this, expect morning clouds to give way to sunshine and highs running well into the 80s amid an aggressive south wind. Storm chances will tend to increase as the cap begins to erode late in the day. Storms will gradually fade after midnight and severe threat will end by 2 AM.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Outside of a few lingering showers early, the rain and storms will exit by Saturday and sunshine will return for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday. We’ll stay quiet overnight with lows in the 50s. A warm front will drift northward through late Sunday, kicking off another chance for scattered downpours. A few storms could be feisty by Sunday night into Monday with a risk for strong winds and hail, generally near and south of I-20. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 70s to near 80.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will waver over the region Monday into Tuesday, kicking up another round of scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain will exit by Tuesday afternoon as highs go from the middle 70s Monday to the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll rebound to near 80 by Thursday ahead of another storm system due in to round out March.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.