9 months after being reported missing, Miss. man’s family not giving up their search

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Wade Davis is a 78-year-old man who went missing June of last year.

It’s been nine months since he was reported missing and family members are still doing all they can to find him.

When WTVA News last spoke with Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, he said Davis disappeared while walking his dog the morning of June 22.

When talking to Sheriff Caldwell today, he said the sheriff’s department does not have any updates right now.

He did say they finally purchased some drones with the help of the community. They were able to use those to fly over areas they may have missed, but they still did not find Davis.

Since Wednesday marked nine months since Davis went missing, his daughter, Sharon Clemmer, made a post on social media.

Her post was about the reward of $5,000 if he is found. The post also mentioned that if anyone knows about his whereabouts to please inform them or the sheriff’s department.

The family has been working with a searcher that has been helping since the search started. His name is Bobby White and he is an EMA.

Clemmer has spoken highly of him throughout the search.

“You got that one person that stays with you, that says we’re gonna find him and he hasn’t stopped. We’re out there weekly,” says Clemmer.

All the family wants is answers.

They all have one goal and that is to find their loved one. Clemmer talked about how this process is for her.

“The thing that makes it bearable is God and He is our strength and, I mean, without Him this would be hard. Actually, almost impossible,” says Clemmer.

If you know anything about Davis’ whereabouts, do not hesitate to call the Alcorn County Sheriff Department.

The family says their main goal is that if someone knows something to please come forward.

