Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.(Macomb County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (Gray News) – Two parents are facing charges in connection to starving their 2-year-old son to death, according to the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 25-year-old Jonathon Creek and 27-year-old Sierra Zaitona allegedly found their son dead in his crib on March 16.

The coroner determined the toddler died of starvation, according to authorities.

Cheek and Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.

The prosecutor’s office said they are both being held under a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether if they are released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse

Latest News

Judge: Rankin Co. sheriff not exempt in wrongful death lawsuit involving Pelahatchie man
Today at 11 - WLBT
Judge: Rankin Co. sheriff not exempt in wrongful death lawsuit involving Pelahatchie man
Judge: Rankin Co. sheriff not exempt in wrongful death lawsuit involving Pelahatchie man
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Parents of Parkland school shooting victim removed from House panel meeting
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week