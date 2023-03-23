Things To Know Thursday, March 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville (Action News 5)

Five people between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday evening. “The kids they were so young,” said Latorus Holmes, mother of one of the victims. “I never thought I would have to be burying one of my babies.” The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Curtis Road near James Road. According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, just one vehicle was involved. Deputies say the vehicle crashed into the barricade of a bridge and went into a creek below. One passenger, 14, was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911. Five other passengers did not survive:

Tea’Itaeipa Webster - age 19

Montraz Webster - age 14

Destiny Liphford - age 15

Jamerian Towns - age 12

Earl Holmes - age 13

2. Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes

A multimillion-dollar development anchored by Topgolf also could include a national grocery store, two hotels, and more than 100,000 square feet of office space. Months after Topgolf announced it was coming to Ridgeland, developers are announcing Prado Vista at Ridgeland, a 77-acre mixed-use development that will surround it. The project, which will be located at Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road, also will include retail and restaurant space, 228 homes for sale, and a river walk.

3. Questions raised about optics of House Bill 1020 conference committee

You’ve heard about the changes made by lawmakers in response to the public outcries, but they’re still trying to figure out the final version. The makeup of that conference committee is raising some eyebrows. Six men are tasked with trying to find a compromise. There are five Republicans and one Democrat, but for a bill that’s included concerns about racial motivations. Full story here.

