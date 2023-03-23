Striving for excellence: Jackson Prep baseball one of the top teams in the state, nation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Prep baseball team has experienced a lot of success in the last decade: winning eight of the state championships in the last ten years, with the only exceptions 2016, and 2020 (when the spring season was cancelled due to COVID-19). Since the first state title in 1974, the Patriots have won 21.

“A lot of our guys, this is kind of the expectation, and this is our goal every year,” said 7th year head coach Brent Heaver. “Just try to win a state championship, try to play for a state championship.”

Coming into this season, expectations were once again high, and the Patriots had national attention on the program. In the pre-season, MaxPreps ranked Jackson Prep as the top team in Mississippi, and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper ranked the team the 18th best in the country.

“You say Jackson Prep, and everybody knows who you are,” said senior first baseman and pitcher Graham Busbea. “Even those kids in California, Arizona, some kid in New Mexico knew who we were. It’s kind of an honor to have that.”

Despite dropping two games last week at the Battle at the Beach in Biloxi, the Patriots are 11-3 so far this season, including 6-1 against Mississippi opponents.

“I think the pressure kind of comes from ourselves,” Heavener said. “We know when we play, a lot of teams want to beat us, want to beat Prep.”

Despite sky-high expectations, the players are up for the challenge.

“We know the standard here at here at Prep,” said senior catcher Duncan Mathews. “We are the standard, and we want to make sure we do everything possible to make sure we fulfill that standard.”

The Patriots are powerhouse offensively, averaging 10.8 runs per game over their first 14 games.

While many high school programs would be thrilled to have one player heading to a Division-I program, the Patriots have several, including Mathews, who is headed to the University of South Alabama, senior center fielder Rives Reynolds, who is committed to Mississippi State, and junior shortstop and pitcher Konnor Griffin, who is committed to LSU, and is one of the top high school prospects in the class of 2024.

“This is probably our deepest lineup we’ve had in several years, but the fun part of that is it gets competition within our program,” Heavener said. “The guys want to be the best they could be every day, because they know somebody’s chasing them from behind, and they want to be out there on the field.”

However, talent alone is not what makes this team so successful. The players on the team strive to get better every single day.

“They want to be the best team in the state, they want to be the one on the top teams in the nation,” Heavener said. “They like those goals and winning championships.”

“It’s probably one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever been on, so that’s something we try to take advantage of every single day and that’s something we know,” Mathews said. “Practice makes perfect, and we understand that coming into this year.”

