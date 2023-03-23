Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Sheriff’s office: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis Co.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed the shooting happened in Bassfield...
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed the shooting happened in Bassfield around 3 a.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Jefferson Davis County early morning Thursday.

WDAM 7 confirmed with Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland that the shooting happened along Hosey Mikell Road around 3 a.m.

County coroner Dedra Johnson is on the scene, and she tells WDAM 7 that the victim is believed to be in his 20s.

The sheriff’s department is on the scene to investigate the crime.

We will continue to update the story whenever new information becomes available.

