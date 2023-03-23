Sheriff’s office: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis Co.

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Jefferson Davis County early morning Thursday.

WDAM 7 confirmed with Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland that the shooting happened along Hosey Mikell Road around 3 a.m.

County coroner Dedra Johnson is on the scene, and she tells WDAM 7 that the victim is believed to be in his 20s.

The sheriff’s department is on the scene to investigate the crime.

