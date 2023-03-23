Search for Ebony Owens continues for 7th straight day

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The search for the remains of a missing Hinds County woman resumed Thursday morning, making the search lasting a week straight.

However, more help is on the way.

After originally being reported missing, it was discovered that Ebony Owens, 36, was killed by her husband Michael Owens, 36, on March 15.

Investigators believe Owens’ husband dumped her body in the Big Black River after killing her.

Tuesday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a search for Owen’s body would receive more manpower through the agencies of MS Wildlife, Fisheries Parks, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the search that has expanded all the way to the Warren and Claiborne County line of the river.

Jones said Thursday morning that the search “will involve more multi-jurisdictional personnel and more equipment,” which includes 15 additional people to help search and a drone as well.

The agencies have potentially received a boost in their efforts, with the river forecast showing a significant drop in water elevation to about 11 feet by Thursday.

