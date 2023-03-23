Residents feel the impact of Jackson’s water crisis on ‘World Water Day’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, many of you may have felt the negative impacts of Jackson’s water crisis.

Now, Jackson residents and some local organizations are speaking out about their concerns on national “World Water Day.”

Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice, and citizens of Jackson came together to discuss water woes plaguing the capital city.

The community meeting was held at the Mississippi E-Center in south Jackson.

WLBT was not allowed inside, but outside, members of the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition talked about why they are not satisfied with the handling the city’s ongoing water problems.

“We want our city to manage our water,” Sombi Haynes with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition said. “We want EPA to provide the resources to fix Jackson’s water system and we want that to be done in collaboration and coordination with the city not in opposition,”

Members of the organization say the new leadership over the city’s water system lacks transparency, and they want the city to take back ownership.

“We are 85% Black; we want our water locally and publicly controlled,” Haynes said.

In the meeting, more than 6,000 signatures were presented asking for emergency water filters to give residents some immediate relief from the unsafe drinking water.

“Our goal here was to get some transparency one, accountability to hold fast to our commitment to the community, and ensuring that funds allocated for the city of Jackson to fix this water and sewer infrastructure, will go to the proper place,” Danielle Holmes with the Poor People’s Campaign said.

Other says from a business perspective, Jackson should maintain all functions within the city.

“As a business person, I understand Jackson, and what we need and demand is economic justice and that we protect Jackson assets and that they remain the property of Jackson,” Socrates Garrett, a Jackson businessman said.

