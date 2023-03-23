Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man damages Westlake Taco Bell when he can’t order grilled breakfast potato burrito, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An irate Taco Bell customer smashed a screen on the drive-thru speaker, punched the drive-thru window and threatened employees when told he could not order a grilled breakfast potato burrito, Westlake police said.

According to officers, the 28-year-old Cleveland man went through the drive-thru on Columbia Road around 9 a.m. on March 20.

Westlake Taco Bell
Westlake Taco Bell((Source: Westlake police))

Employees told police the customer became angry when they told him they were only taking mobile and door-dash orders at that time.

Officers and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took him into custody the next today.

The man, whose name is not being released, is charged with felony vandalism and menacing.

A protection order was issued ordering the suspect to stay away from Taco Bell and its employees.

Police added the suspect had a history of allegedly brandishing a firearm at a neighbor and felonious assault charges.

