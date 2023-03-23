Madison Booker prepares for lifelong dream

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than one week from now, Germantown senior Madison Booker will be on the floor of the Toyota Center, where the Houston Rockets play their home games, alongside the best players in the country, representing Mississippi in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Wednesday morning, Booker received her jersey for the game; on the back, the McDonald’s All-American Games logo, with ‘Booker’ underneath, followed by the number 23. Booker described seeing the jersey, and holding it in her hands for the first time, as a dream come true.

“It feels great!” Booker exclaimed. “I’ve got my last name on it, it feels amazing. It’s a big dream of mine, it’s always been a dream of mine since I was younger, playing basketball. So, I think this right here, this was the one that made me realize I kinda made it in this basketball world.”

The future Texas Longhorn will play alongside 23 of the best girls from across the country, all committed to Division-I schools, on Tuesday. The only participant from the Magnolia State, Booker is excited to represent her state on the national stage.

“Just to do this, for Mississippi, being born and raised in Mississippi, play high school ball in Mississippi, I think this is a big blessing for my name and the state,” she said.

Booker doesn’t have any specific goals for her play in the game, she just hopes she enjoys her time in Houston.

The McDonald’s All-American Games will be played Tuesday, March 28. The girls’ game will tip off at 5:30 central time, with the boys’ game to follow. The game will air on ESPN2.

