JSU bowling set to compete in SWAC Championship in quest for 2nd conference title

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University bowling team is set to compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship event this weekend in Arlington, Texas in hopes of clinching their second league title in program history.

JSU’s first championship win came in 2016.

The Lady Tigers will also be looking for revenge against their upcoming championship opponent.

Their opponent, the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, defeated Jackson State in 2021, their last SWAC championship appearance, losing twice to the Panthers 4-2.

JSU entered the conference tournament playing its best bowling of the regular season, posting a second-place finish in the TNBA/HBCU Invitational in Douglasville, Georgia despite entering the SWAC tournament as the sixth seed.

Jackson State will be led by a trio of Lady Tigers that have been nominated to the All-Tournament team. Juliana Rincon and Catalina Tovar each earned first-team honors, while Faith Washington earned second-team accolades.

The double-elimination tournament is set to begin on Friday at 9 a.m. at the International Training and Research Center.

The match can be viewed online at bowltv.com.

