Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

JSU bowling set to compete in SWAC Championship in quest for 2nd conference title

JSU bowling set to compete in SWAC Championship in quest for 2nd conference title
JSU bowling set to compete in SWAC Championship in quest for 2nd conference title(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University bowling team is set to compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship event this weekend in Arlington, Texas in hopes of clinching their second league title in program history.

JSU’s first championship win came in 2016.

The Lady Tigers will also be looking for revenge against their upcoming championship opponent.

Their opponent, the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, defeated Jackson State in 2021, their last SWAC championship appearance, losing twice to the Panthers 4-2.

JSU entered the conference tournament playing its best bowling of the regular season, posting a second-place finish in the TNBA/HBCU Invitational in Douglasville, Georgia despite entering the SWAC tournament as the sixth seed.

Jackson State will be led by a trio of Lady Tigers that have been nominated to the All-Tournament team. Juliana Rincon and Catalina Tovar each earned first-team honors, while Faith Washington earned second-team accolades.

The double-elimination tournament is set to begin on Friday at 9 a.m. at the International Training and Research Center.

The match can be viewed online at bowltv.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Sgt. Dondi Gibbs passes away.
Eight-year veteran of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office dies
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4 key takeaways from the first day of JSU football’s spring camp
Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs
Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs
Pair of 5-run innings for Bulldogs dooms Jackson State in SWAC opener
Pair of 5-run innings for Bulldogs dooms Jackson State in SWAC opener
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
JSU baseball to begin SWAC play against Alabama A&M after impressive non-conference record