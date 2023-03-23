Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Jackson Prep head boys’ basketball coach leaving program

Jackson Prep head boys’ basketball coach leaving
Jackson Prep head boys’ basketball coach leaving(WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Prep head boys’ basketball coach Tim Wise is leaving the program for another job.

This confirmed by Athletic Director Will Crosby.

Wise is going to be the head coach at Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee, outside Memphis.

“It’s a sad day at Prep. We’re happy for coach Wise and his opportunity, but we’re sad to see him go. He runs his program with integrity and treats his kids the way you want them to be treated,” Crosby said.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Wise was with the program for six years, and led the Patriots to an MAIS overall championship victory this season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Sgt. Dondi Gibbs passes away.
Eight-year veteran of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office dies

Latest News

JSU bowling set to compete in SWAC Championship in quest for 2nd conference title
JSU bowling set to compete in SWAC Championship in quest for 2nd conference title
Jackson Prep senior Graham Busbea is committed to play at Hinds Community College after...
Striving for excellence: Jackson Prep baseball one of the top teams in the state, nation
Germantown senior Madison Booker is presented with her McDonald's All-American Game jersey by...
Madison Booker prepares for lifelong dream
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4 key takeaways from the first day of JSU football’s spring camp