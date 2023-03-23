Jackson Prep head boys’ basketball coach leaving program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Prep head boys’ basketball coach Tim Wise is leaving the program for another job.

This confirmed by Athletic Director Will Crosby.

Wise is going to be the head coach at Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee, outside Memphis.

“It’s a sad day at Prep. We’re happy for coach Wise and his opportunity, but we’re sad to see him go. He runs his program with integrity and treats his kids the way you want them to be treated,” Crosby said.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Wise was with the program for six years, and led the Patriots to an MAIS overall championship victory this season.

