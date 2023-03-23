FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly four years ago, former Madison County Sheriff Deputy, Brad Sullivan, had his life changed forever, and he did again Wednesday morning.

On September 5, 2019, Sullivan responded to a kidnapping call that nearly cost him his life.

He was shot twice in the head and became paralyzed on the left side of his body.

Two years later, fundraisers began to build Sullivan a brand new home on a piece of property he picked out in Flora.

“It would mean I would actually be able to get around better in the house that I’m in now,” said Sullivan in an interview with WLBT in February 2022. “There’s no way hardly to get around. Can’t get around in a wheelchair.”

The amount of support that came from those fundraisers, exceeded expectations.

“The amount of people that stepped up all of a sudden going to the meetings at the homebuilders office,” said Sullivan. “Going to the meetings and then talking about all the subs, the big contractors, and the suppliers, and everybody that had started stepping up and helping...it was just amazing.”

Nearly four years later, Sullivan is now the proud of owner of a fully wheelchair accessible home off Highway 22 in Flora.

Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home (WLBT)

Over 100 of his colleagues, friends, and family showed up Wednesday morning to show their support.

The house was then dedicated by raising an American flag that once flew over several agencies that Sullivan served for, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

“God blessed me. He blessed me, he kept his hands over me, he put the right people in the right places at the right time and that’s why we’ve got this,” said Sullivan following the dedication.

