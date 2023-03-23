Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Florence grassfire nearly threatens power lines, requires big response(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - A grassfire in Florence nearly threatened powerlines and required the response of three agencies to respond and contain Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the fire was ablaze around 6:30 a.m. near Henry Byrd Road and Loflin Road.

EMS, the Florence Volunteer Fire Department, and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office all responded to contain the fire.

Officials say that the fire spread quickly and dispatchers called for “lots of help” in order to keep it contained.

Authorities say that most of the fire was out by 7:30 a.m., and that the fire could have threatened power lines, which prompted the big response.

It is unknown what caused the fire at the time.

