Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day is in effect for Friday.  Tonight’s weather will be quiet and warm with a few low clouds and patchy fog by morning.  Lows in the 60s.  Friday will be sunny most of the day with a few storms popping up in the later afternoon, mainly after 3pm.  Some have the potential to become severe, but they will be scattered around.  Expect highs in the middle and upper 80s with southerly winds at 20mph with higher gusts.  Another round of storms will impact the area shortly after sunset and before midnight.  The tornado threat will elevate, especially north of Interstate 20.  The Alert Day is issued for Friday, generally after 3pm and before 2am Saturday for severe storms that will be scattered in nature during the afternoon and more widespread, especially north after sunset.  Any storms that form will have the potential for damaging wind and tornadoes.  Saturday will be a sunny day with highs in the 70s.  Sunday will start sunny, and showers and thunderstorms will develop by afternoon and evening.  Some will have the potential for hail and wind with highs again in the 70s.

