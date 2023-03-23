Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: risk for strong to severe storms arrives late Friday

Alert Day Friday
Alert Day Friday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mostly to partly sunny sky will be overhead this afternoon before changes arrive to our area throughout Friday. Breezy south winds will boost temperatures today to the middle 80s, which is well above average for late March. Clouds are expected to increase overnight, keeping temperatures quite warm in the 60s.

An Alert Day is now in place late Friday for the threat of severe storms. The majority of Friday will feature warm and quiet conditions with highs in the middle 80s. Southerly winds will also pick up ahead of the approaching front as well with gusts upwards of 30-40 MPH into tomorrow night. We could begin to see a few pop-up downpours or thunderstorms develop late in the afternoon/early in the evening. The best chance for severe weather likely wouldn’t occur until near or after sunset when the main batch of storms move in from the west. Those that live along or north of I-20 look to also have the best potential to see the storms as well. The main threats tomorrow include damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. Make sure to stay weather aware during this time.

This storm system will exit to our east by Saturday for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade. Temperatures will run in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees under a mainly sunny sky Saturday afternoon. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will quickly return Sunday into Monday from another frontal system. A slight drop in temperatures in the wake of this front is expected by mid-week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Sgt. Dondi Gibbs passes away.
Eight-year veteran of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office dies
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: deep spring warmth late week; storm threat increases late Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: spring warmth to strong spring storms late week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Storm Risk Friday
First Alert Forecast: warm, dry over next couple of days ahead of storm risk Friday