First Alert Forecast: risk for strong to severe storms arrives late Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mostly to partly sunny sky will be overhead this afternoon before changes arrive to our area throughout Friday. Breezy south winds will boost temperatures today to the middle 80s, which is well above average for late March. Clouds are expected to increase overnight, keeping temperatures quite warm in the 60s.

An Alert Day is now in place late Friday for the threat of severe storms. The majority of Friday will feature warm and quiet conditions with highs in the middle 80s. Southerly winds will also pick up ahead of the approaching front as well with gusts upwards of 30-40 MPH into tomorrow night. We could begin to see a few pop-up downpours or thunderstorms develop late in the afternoon/early in the evening. The best chance for severe weather likely wouldn’t occur until near or after sunset when the main batch of storms move in from the west. Those that live along or north of I-20 look to also have the best potential to see the storms as well. The main threats tomorrow include damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. Make sure to stay weather aware during this time.

This storm system will exit to our east by Saturday for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade. Temperatures will run in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees under a mainly sunny sky Saturday afternoon. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will quickly return Sunday into Monday from another frontal system. A slight drop in temperatures in the wake of this front is expected by mid-week.

