First Alert Forecast: deep spring warmth late week; storm threat increases late Friday

THURSDAY: Patches of fog may be part of the morning start before sun and few clouds amid our southerly breeze will push morning 50s into the afternoon 80s across central and southwest Mississippi. We’ll stay quiet and dry through the day as high pressure begins to make its shift eastward ahead of our next system. Lows will drop only into the 60s under variably cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Our next storm system will be due in to round out the work week. Rain and storms become prevalent through Friday late afternoon and evening – some of which could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out through the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. We encourage heightened awareness through this time. Prior to this, expect morning clouds to give way to sunshine and highs running well into the 80s amid an aggressive south wind. Storm chances will tend to increase as the cap begins to erode late in the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Outside of a lingering shower early, the rain and storms will exit by Saturday and the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. Expect highs in the 70s to lower 80s Saturday. A warm front will drift northward through Sunday, kicking off another chance for scattered downpours. A few storms could be feisty by Sunday night into Monday. A cold front will shift through the region by Tuesday, ushering in a brief shot seasonable air mass into mid-next week before turning unsettled late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

