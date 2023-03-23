Day 8 of search for Ebony Owens ends, but could resume Friday

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The eighth day of the search for Ebony Owens came to an end Thursday afternoon.

After originally being reported missing, it was discovered that Ebony Owens, 36, was allegedly killed by her husband Michael Owens, 36, on March 15.

Investigators believe Owens’ husband dumped her body in the Big Black River after killing her.

Tuesday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a search for Owen’s body would receive more manpower through the agencies of MS Wildlife, Fisheries Parks, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the search that has expanded all the way to the Warren and Claiborne County line of the river.

Jones said Thursday morning that the search “will involve more multi-jurisdictional personnel and more equipment,” which includes 15 additional people to help search and a drone as well.

The agencies have potentially received a boost in their efforts, with the river forecast showing a significant drop in water elevation to about 11 feet by Thursday.

Yet after hours of searching and still no sign of Owens, the departments called off the search for the day.

The search could continue Friday, depending on weather conditions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.