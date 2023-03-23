Careers
County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

