Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Two arrested for stealing over $2,000 worth of items in Natchez

From left to right: Corey Latham and Jon Adams
From left to right: Corey Latham and Jon Adams(Natchez Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were arrested for stealing over $2,000 worth of items from a shop in Natchez Monday.

According to the Natchez Police Department, a patrol officer noticed a vehicle leaving the parking lot of Delta Rentals in Natchez around 1:20 a.m.

The officer ran the tag of the car and it showed the owner to be Corey Latham.

Around twenty minutes later, the officer saw another person run across Highway 61 from the Stine’s parking lot heading towards a Days Inn, when the unidentified person entered the vehicle.

Natchez police says the officer made contact with the two subjects and were identified as Corey Latham and Jon Adams, and both men told the patrol officer they had ran out of gas.

There was an abundance of tools inside and in the bed of the truck occupied by Latham and Adams. There was also a variety of merchandise belonging to Stine’s sitting outside the fence line, where a hole was cut out of the fence.

Stine’s management provided an invoice with all the items totaling $2,019.94 as well as video footage.

Latham and Adams were both charged with burglary of a business with a $50,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
5 dead in Batesville crash
Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult

Latest News

Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
WLBT at 4p
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
DIGITAL DESK: Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new leadership initiative
DIGITAL DESK: Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new leadership initiative