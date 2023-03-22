Two arrested for stealing over $2,000 worth of items in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were arrested for stealing over $2,000 worth of items from a shop in Natchez Monday.

According to the Natchez Police Department, a patrol officer noticed a vehicle leaving the parking lot of Delta Rentals in Natchez around 1:20 a.m.

The officer ran the tag of the car and it showed the owner to be Corey Latham.

Around twenty minutes later, the officer saw another person run across Highway 61 from the Stine’s parking lot heading towards a Days Inn, when the unidentified person entered the vehicle.

Natchez police says the officer made contact with the two subjects and were identified as Corey Latham and Jon Adams, and both men told the patrol officer they had ran out of gas.

There was an abundance of tools inside and in the bed of the truck occupied by Latham and Adams. There was also a variety of merchandise belonging to Stine’s sitting outside the fence line, where a hole was cut out of the fence.

Stine’s management provided an invoice with all the items totaling $2,019.94 as well as video footage.

Latham and Adams were both charged with burglary of a business with a $50,000 bond.

