Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For 50 years, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has designated March as National Nutrition Month.

This year’s theme, “Fueling for the Future,” encourages you to eat with your future health in mind. Everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthier eating and physical activity habits in March.

Everyone wants to keep strong muscles, bones, and minds throughout life, and what better way to do that than with delicious, nourishing foods?

When you want something strong, it needs to be built correctly, and proteins are the body’s building blocks. But, it’s easy to think of lean meats when looking for protein, and beef, poultry, pork, and seafood have their place at the table, but don’t skimp on “meat-free” protein options.

When choosing low-fat dairy or plant-based proteins, you get all the muscle-building nutrients PLUS additional nutrients essential for overall good health.

Meat Free Proteins:

● Low-fat milk, yogurt, cottage cheese

● Beans and rice

● Nuts and seeds

● Tofu and Soybeans

Strong bones keep fortify your frame and reduce the risk of fractures and falls. Staying active throughout lief depends on the strength of our bones.

Half of all women will break a bone in their lifetime due Osteoporosis. Strengthen your frame with meals and snacks that provide vitamin D, calcium and high-quality protein.

You can do this by combining plants and dairy, it’s a winning combo, providing all 4 nutrients most Americans lack: fiber, calcium, potassium and vitamin D.

Strong Bone Snacks:

● Fruit and yogurt smoothie

● Tzatziki sauce and cucumbers

● Peaches and cottage cheese

Phytonutrients and fiber found in plants help to protect our minds and body.

Foods high in fiber, such as fresh fruits, whole grains, and vegetables, help fend off disease, promote brain health, and reduce inflammation.

Aim for 25-35 grams of fiber daily. Give this One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta a try to bring more plants and delicious dairy to the dinner table.

What’s the bottom line? Fuel your body with delicious and nourishing foods for strength now... and the future!

Tzatziki Herb Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients

● 2 cups plain yogurt

● 1 cup peeled seeded and diced cucumber

● 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

● 1 tablespoon lemon juice

● 1 tablespoon white vinegar

● 2 teaspoons minced garlic

● 1⁄4 teaspoon salt (optional)

Directions:

To prepare sauce, combine yogurt and next five ingredients, stirring to blend. Add salt if desired (sauce may be made up to 2 hours in advance). Cover and refrigerate until serving.

One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta

Ingredients

● 2 1⁄2 cups water or vegetable stock

● 1 cup heavy whipping cream

● 1 cup milk

● 1 tablespoon minced garlic

● 1 teaspoon salt

● 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning blend

● 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper

● 2 tablespoons butter

● 12 ounces linguine pasta, or another thin noodle

● 1 dry pint cherry tomatoes, halved

● 1 bunch red kale leaves, torn

● 1 (8-ounce) package sliced baby bella mushrooms

● 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese, divided

Instructions

In large shallow straight-sided pan, such as cast iron 3.5 or 4-quart braiser, place water, cream, milk and seasoning. Stir until well combined.

Add butter, pasta and veggies, ensuring pasta is completely covered by liquid. Bring to a boil and cook until the pasta is al dente and liquid has nearly evaporated, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in half the parmesan cheese.

Divide pasta into serving bowls and top with remaining cheese.

Serve immediately.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.