Things To Know Wednesday, March 22

1. School funding and ballot initiative among the issues still in limbo as session winds down

Lawmakers are down to their final days at the State Capitol for the 2023 session, and two of those issues you’ll want to hear about are still in limbo. The state constitution gives you a voice when you think elected leaders have neglected issues you find important. However, lawmakers are taking it down to the wire again with finding a way to restore that right to you. “It did get to this point last year, and it stalled out during the conference,” noted Sen. Tyler McCaughn. But the resolution in its current form has some members questioning whether it would be a step in the right direction.

2. Books-A-Million set to close in Jackson; city leaders worried about tax revenue

A major staple of I-55 is shutting its doors, as evidenced by book lovers cleaning off the shelves at the Books-a-Million bookstore. The store, located in the same shopping center as Kroger, announced its closure recently, leaving some Jackson city officials worried about its impact on sales tax revenues for the capital city. “I’m really disappointed that they are closing down their operation there,” Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said. A sign outside the store states that the retailer will officially close its doors on October 31. A manager told 3 On Your Side the store could close sooner.

3. Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says a 19-year-old has died after a shooting in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, Corderuis Watson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died in the emergency room. The suspected shooter, who is 17 years old, is in custody, said authorities during a press conference. “We are about 99 percent convinced that he is the person responsible for this shooting,” police stated. This assumption is due to evidence collected at the scene. Full story here.

